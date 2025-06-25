Larry Jackson, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 908, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Donita Y. Johnson, 36, of 206 Rosewood Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Tamarra L. S. Lewis, 27, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy R. Rowland, 35, of 625 E. Main St., vandalism, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, possession of criminal tools, continued, illegal conveyance, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony Senter, 37, of 507 E. Grand Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Jaynae T. Soles, 26, of Dayton, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Danny R. Worthington, 44, of Dayton, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher A. Brown, 31, of 951 Avondale Ave., driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Jillisiah Leffel, 18, of 2200 Beatrice St., carry concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Sadrack Oreste, 41, of 307 W. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Eddie J. Owens, 57, of 1100 Oakleaf Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Bradley M. Trent, 32, of 223 W. Grand Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

James C. Beal, 41, of 360 S. Limestone St., #208, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 41, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin D. Crowley, 42, of 421 W. Liberty St., violate/protection order, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Michael Kraus, 31, of South Vienna, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brian W. Newman, 19, of 1750 Baker Road #15, 12 point susp, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Kenneth L. Coles, 22, of 1419 Columbus Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, review for fine/costs and law abiding 1/6/26 at 8:45 a.m. if no offenses and fine/costs paid in, full defendant need not appear, fined $250.

James E. Lannom Jr., 29, of 837 S. Wittenberg Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Chase A. Nelson, 20, of 430 N. Jackson St., criminal trespass, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, review for law abiding, fine/costs on 1/6/26 at 8:45 a.m. defendant need not appear if no new, offenses and fine/costs are paid in full, fined $250.

Renee K. Robinson, 32, of Dayton, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Raymond D. Scott, 27, rape, continued, refused to appear & qualify.

Daniel E. Tapia, 47, of 301 S. Church, criminal damaging/endangering, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due by Aug. 19, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., need not to appear if paid in full, fined $300.

Daniel Tilson, 44, of South Vienna, public indecency, dismissed.