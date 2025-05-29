Paul D. Hoefer, 50, of Springfield, possession of criminal tools, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, breaking and entering, continued.

James E. Lannom Jr., 29, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Norman C. Parks, 62, of Springfield, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, NAPT, DUS, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Adrian K. Pierce, 23, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, no bond, to be transported to Franklin County.

Edie J. Quillen, 48, of Springfield, making false alarms, innocent, continued, bond remains “no bond” until comp eval completed, making false alarms, innocent, continued, inducing panic, innocent, continued.

Marvin L. Shumaker, 37, of South Charleston, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, OR Bond.

Jerry L. Smith, 46, of Kenton, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, fail stop/yield stop sign, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Aaron Baker, 53, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Brian Bertolino, 41, of Columbus, criminal trespass, continued.

Joshua J. Certain, 36, of Springfield, child endangering, continued.

Ronniette D. Cherry, 35, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Hunter Clark, 28, of Springfield, OVI, continued, display of license plates, continued.

Chenayson Elusme, 33, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, assault, continued.

Xavier R. Gibson, 23, of Springfield, theft, continued, theft, continued.

Frederick A. Griffin, 35, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Nichole Heid, 47, of Springfield, fugitive, continued.

Gregory Jacobs, 36, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, continued, expired tag or sticker, continued.

Eric K. Leinasars Jr., 20, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

Paul R. Lewis, 31, of Springfield, falsification, guilty, 90 days of jail with 65 days suspended, 18 days credit for time served, 1yr law abide, f/c due w/in 1yr, fined $100, obstructing.

Malcum A. McIlroy, 31, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued.

Paul W. Patton, 57, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Brandon J. Ramsey, 29, of Riverside, domestic violence, continued.

Allan D.E. Riggins III, 27, of Springfield, disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, strangulation, continued.

Joshua L. Swyers Sr., 40, of Medway, violate/protection order, continued.

Gavin R. Thomas, 23, of Springfield, hit skip, continued, failure to control, continued.

Alexander Weaver, 31, of Springfield, endangering children, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of Springfield, menacing, continued.

Sequan T. Gibson, 30, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Melissa A. Greer, 52, of Springfield, drive w/out valid license, continued, public defender appointed, speed, continued.

Charo L. Gregory, 48, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, no contact.

Clarence L. Harris Jr., 28, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued.

Tamika L. Harris, 45, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued.

Amiah K. Lucas, 20, of Springfield, complicity, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Desiree T. McWhorter, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Marc D. Merchant, 41, of Springfield, fugitive, continued.

Cordell Price, 24, of Circleville, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, assault, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Timothy G. Rigel, 54, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Salvatore Spada, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued.

James K. Stevenson, 42, of Fairborn, DUS OVI suspension, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Khloe R. Thomas, 19, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Ishmael A. Akrim, 34, of Springfield, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, fingerprint order given to defendant, DUS, continued.

Jameka D.A. Applin, 29, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Paul T. Armstrong, 50, of Springfield, menacing, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Antonio Broadnay, 26, of Cincinnati, fugitive, continued.

Austan A. Conley, 27, of Enon, DUS, continued, drive w/out valid license, continued, assured clear distance, continued.

Daniel C. Davenport II, 47, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Afelix A. Fisher, 67, of Springfield, theft, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Charo L. Gregory, 48, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, no contact.

Clarence L. Harris Jr., 28, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued.

Gregory Jacobs, 36, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, continued, expired tag or sticker, continued.

Brittany Lunsford, 31, of London, Ohio, criminal damaging, continued.

Dylan C. McCarter, 29, of Springfield, OVI, continued, marked lanes, continued, speed for conditions, continued.

Paul W. Patton, 57, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Riley J. Sarven, 19, of Springfield, assault, continued, NAPT.

Kathryn A. Shockey, 40, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 46, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, assault, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Joshua L. Woods, 38, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued.