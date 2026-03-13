Eric B. Dotson, 31, of 3891 S. Xenia Drive, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Bobby ***Jr*** L. English, 45, of 2507 Hillside Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Shauna E. Hamilton, 41, of 364 S. Ohio St., request for bail, continued, bond $500.

Kelsey L. Holbrook, 28, of 1944 Primm Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael A. Lowe, 35, of 2222 1/2 Iroquois Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Michael A. Lowe, 35, of 22221/2 Iroquois Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Kylee M. Lunsford, 22, of 1323 Beverly Ave., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Valerye D. Mcwilliams, 41, of 769 Sherman Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Andrew Melms, 52, of 2318 Irwin Ave., theft, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Andrew D. Melms, 52, of 2318 Irwin Ave., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Delmar C. Rice III, 44, of 830 E. Rose St., no bond pending probation violation, guilty.

Cases called Wednesday, March 11 included:

Jamaal D. Barker, 29, of 2350 N. Limestone St. 215, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle T. L. Domanek, 28, of South Vienna, domestic violence, continued, bond changed to or, public defender appointed.

Eric B. Dotson, 31, of 3891 S. Xenia Drive, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Roshaun Holman, 39, of 302 N. Isabella St., attempt, continued, bond remains.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 36, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, attempt, continued, bond remains.

Donavan M. Reynolds, 24, of Huber Heights, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph Roberts, 51, of 155 Meadow Lane, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Traci L. Havens, 38, of 905 W. Perrin Ave., theft, guilty, 100 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive with 25CRB2715, defendant to receive drug/alcohol assessment for possible treatment.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 29, of 832 E. Southern Ave., theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive with 25CRB02313, defendant to receive drug/alcohol assessment for possible treatment.

Shilyn Lannom, 27, of 138 Rice St., aggravated menacing, continued, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

James A. Ragland, 54, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 208, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, suspended on successful review status, pay fine and costs and no new offenses.

Jill R. Beekman, 53, of 3041 New Haven St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail time susp with completion of probation requirements, administrative license suspension terminated without reinstatement fee, continue therapy and all probation requirements, fined $500, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Jamie L. Call, 31, of 1929 Hatcher Drive, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail.

Carol Chapman, 65, of 2790 Old Mill Road, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail suspended on no like offs 1 year, fined $100, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Kaitlyn S. Croman, 26, of 1010 W. Pleasant St., menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, $75 of fine susp on condition no further offenses 1 year, fined $25.

Alexis Longstreth, 39, of 1016 Mavir St., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $100, failure to control, dismissed.

Colten A. Mollett, 33, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, guilty, 125 days of jail with 75 days suspended, 19 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, consecutive time, susp on successful completion of probation, defendant taken to jail to serve 31 days, consecutive with 26CRB0292,26CRB39,26CRB0548, fined $100, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 125 days of jail with 125 days suspended, 125 days jail, suspended on 1 year ISP, serve consecutive with 25CRB3449, 26CRB548, 26CRB539, fined $100, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Samuel K. Owusu, 48, of Bronx, NY, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Destiny D. Quillen, 36, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Krista Scarberry, 50, of 1228 Santa Monica, drug paraphernalia, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion probation, fined $25.

Saniyyah N. Williams, 19, of 129 W. Euclid Ave., domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, $75 of fine suspended on no criminal activity 1 year, fined $25.