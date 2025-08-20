Jackson J. Allison, 20, of 440 W. High St., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Raymond J. Catchings III, 26, of 150 S. Fostoria Ave., abduction, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Holland V. Curtisinger, 42, of 564 E. Northern Ave., robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

David E. Kidd Jr., 24, of Columbus, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Timothy T. Kramer, 29, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon L. Mcpeek, 39, of North Hampton, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jereme Osborne, 38, of 1441 Limba Drive, failure to reinstate license, guilty, guilty, 50 hours community service to be completed by 12/3/25, released on own recognizance bond, expired tag or sticker, guilty, unknown sentence.

Jereme S. Osborne, 38, of 576 1/2 Selma Road, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brentyn L. Stoops, 31, of 11144 Plattsburg Road, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, recall warrant, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Edward A. Balliet, 68, of 1345 N. Plum St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Kristofor K. Cavins, 40, of Xenia, railroad device vandalism, continued, public defender appointed.

Douglas W. Chadwick, 39, of 2258 1/2 Ontario Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Robert E. Chaney Jr., 44, of 365 S. Clairmont Ave., theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail time suspended/1 year law abiding, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $100.

Malkolm Devine, 26, of Columbus, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, bond changed to $5000 community service no contact.

Mikeena Fitzgerald, 44, of Cleveland, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Chassity Harvell, 33, of Dayton, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kedric T. Holt, 23, of 234 Rosewood Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, costs due within 6 months.

David Kidd, 55, of 801 Wiley Ave., abduction, dismissed.

Chelsey D. Little, 29, of 183 West Drive, violate/protection order, continued, PT review form.

Robert I. Mccormick III, 38, of 709 Old Mill Road, criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 22 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $150.

Luis Milanes, 68, of South Charleston, strangulation, dismissed, domestic violence, continued, PT review form.

Gregory A. Potter, 57, of 1219 Lagonda Ave. T, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Voris Saylor, 60, of 134 S. Shaffer St., burglary, dismissed.

William H. Williams, 30, of London, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Brandon D. Allen, 40, of 1157 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no motorcycle endorsement, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Jakie A. Funderburg, 25, of 7223 New Carlisle Pike, domestic violence, dismissed.

Phoenix R. Mills, 24, of 414 S. Belmont Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, susp on successful completion of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, comply with all rules of probation, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Carlos D. Oxner, 68, of 417 Section St., burglary, dismissed.

Benel Paul, 31, of 1138 E. John St., Apt. 1, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Richar Pujols, 18, of Wilmington, DE, burglary, dismissed, attempt, dismissed.

Shawn W. Ream, 47, of 2342 Xenia Road, domestic violence, dismissed.

Bienvenue Sadoki, 26, of Dayton, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Hailey E. Travis, 24, of 629 S. Burnett Road, unauthorized use vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Hailey E. Travis, 24, of 629 S. Burnett Road, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Diandre G. Baker, 45, of 2020 Winding Trail, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, harassment with bodily substance, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ronald Cosby Jr., 40, of 767 Sherman Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ronald E. Crowe III, 62, of 2425 Van Buren Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Malkolm Devine, 26, of Columbus, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, bond changed to $5000 community service no contact.

Sharon Jones, 47, of Tipp City, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Aaron Miller, 35, of 4428 Reno Road, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Richar Pujols, 18, of Wilmington, DE, safecracking, dismissed, breaking and entering, dismissed.

Jason S. Riley, 26, of 1510 W. Clark St., theft, continued, bond changed to $1500 community service, no contact, theft, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Marie D. Vital, 40, of 141 The Post Road, Apt. G, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group probation/follow all rules of probation, must attend parenting classes, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, fined $190, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.