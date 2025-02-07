Clark County Municipal Court cases

Crime
Feb 7, 2025
Cases called included:

Anthony A. Andrews, 44, of 501 S. Limestone, Apt. 301, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

John A, Diehl, 47, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Brett W, Doughty, 40, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Terrance A, Kerby, 45, of 521 Freemont, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Pedro Morales, 41, of 2487 Hilltop Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Claudia C, Moreno, 19, of 2487 Hilltop Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, no bond.

Laniya M, Collier, 20, of 1801 E. High St., Apt. B, strangulation, dismissed.

Andrews Anthony A, 44, of 501 S. Limestone St., telephone harassment, dismissed.

Rhiannon Brown, 40, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tyerrick Campbell, 32, of Trotwood, flee/elude police officer, continued, DNQ public defender.

Michele L, Flynn, 62, of 1030 Sherman Ave., theft, continued, declines public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Calissa M, Gant, 20, of 724 1/2 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

