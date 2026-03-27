Stephanie R. Brinkman, 46, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Valerio Carrillio, 48, of 346 W. Sparrow Road, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to leave Ohio if bonded out, bond $7,500, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to leave Ohio if bonded out, released on own recognizance bond.

Russell Fenwick, 44, of 1037 Middle St., driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, unauthorized plates, guilty, 30 days of jail.

John T. Jones, 34, of 2648 Maplewood Ave., no seat belt, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100, released on own recognizance bond.

Edward Macejak, 35, of 1026 N. Belmont Ave., theft, guilty, guilty, 120 days of jail, 12 months of probation, assessments required, may be released early after, assessments. probation begins upon release from jail, found indigent no costs for probation.

Edward J. Macejak, 35, of 1026 N. Belmont Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, declined public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Roblero Perez, 25, of 1820 Pond Drive, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Roblero O. Avesain, 25, of 1416 Johnny Lytle Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Roblero O. Avesain, 25, of 1416 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, fail control/attention, bench warrant ordered.

Christian R. Whitt, 29, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 230, guilty.

Christian R. Whitt, 29, of 1350 Vester Ave. #230, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert D. Whitt, 37, of 526 S. Hubert St., theft, guilty, guilty, 20 days of jail, no contact with Dollar General on Sunset Ave.

Taylor N. Williams, 18, of 513 Lawnview Ave., OVI, no contest, guilty, 100 days of jail with 97 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due 30 days before end of probation, assessed costs $565, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, guilty, assessed costs $10.

Cases called Wednesday, March 25 included:

Natasha L. Castle, 41, of South Charleston, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty.

Samuel H. Douglas, 42, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., theft, continued, bond remains no bond.

Samuel H. Douglas, 42, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., theft, continued, bond remains no bond.

Ashley M. Frost, 39, of S. Charleston, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Corey A. Lambert, 26, of 2126 Greenbrier Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Maya L. Master, 26, of Columbus, robbery, continued, bond amended $5000 community service.

Christopher C. Ward, 28, of 1170 Gonder St., attempt, continued, bond amended $5000 community service.

Rylie L. Boyd, 19, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Antonio M. Depriest, 26, of 1437 N. Belmont Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bruce L. Potter, 55, of 25 W. Southern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact with Lowes, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Briana Crosley, 23, of 525 Dibert Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer.

Brook A. Davidson, 37, of Cardington, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Timothy W. Jones, 22, of Huber Heights, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Maya L. Master, 26, of Columbus, robbery, continued, bond amended $5000 community service.

John W. Skaggs, 40, of 625 W. Jefferson St., theft, continued, declined public defender.

James W. Todd, 53, of 5698 W. Ridgewood Road, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Christopher C. Ward, 28, of 1170 Gonder St., attempt, continued, bond amended $5000 community service.