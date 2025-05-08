Gaylen E. Jennings, 34, of 212 Corlington Drive, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $10,000.

Michael E. Minnick, 41, of 1116 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Summer L. Wilson, 31, of 1308 N. Lowry, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Todd A. Cochran, 62, of 1131 Farlow St., physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, consecutive time, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 2 year law abide, jail sent consecutive to 25TRC02898, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs within 2 years, fined $375, open container, dismissed.

Dean W. Long II, 35, of 302 1/2 Selma Road, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Levi M. Maurice, 35, of 823 E. Cecil St., possess drug abuse instrument amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $100.

Levi M. Maurice, 35, of 823 E. Cecil St., physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 6months, fined $375, failure to reinstate license, dismissed.

Joshua J. Mcclanahan, 34, of Fairborn, driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 30 days of jail with 18 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $250, no seat belt, dismissed.

Larue D. Sparks Sr., 56, of 1707 E. High St., Apt. 515, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail with 13 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs within 3 months, fined $100, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jeremy L. Cooper, 36, of 837 Southfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kathleen K. Mattox, 59, of 745 Villa Road, Apt. 131, amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $20, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Leah D. Reed, 40, of 1325 Terrace Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Arman Irzhanov, 32, of Seattle, WA, drive without required endorsement, dismissed - prosecutor request, fail to register, dismissed - prosecutor request, no hut decal, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aleksey A. Kuznetsov, 50, of Edison, NJ, drive without required endorsement, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed - prosecutor request, no hut decal, dismissed - prosecutor request.