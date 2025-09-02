Anthony E. Byrd, 44, of 635 Hazelbrook Ave., bench warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $1,500, guilty.

Origynald C. T. Long, 33, of 1029 Buckeye St., failure to stop at the scene of an accident, innocent, continued, recall warrant.

Todd G. Slaughter, 41, of Dayton, felonious assault, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $5,000.

Andre Enoch, 27, of 103 E. Cassilly St., driving under suspension, dismissed.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 44, of 502 Rice St., discharge of firearm, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 30days, fined $250.

Dianne H. Pullins, 68, of 41 Bexley Ave., theft amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $100.

Christopher J. Rutherford, 52, of 2714 Ash Drive, driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, 100 hour community service within 3 months, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $500.

Alexandria D. Chambers, 29, of 114 Walnut Ave., OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Alexandria D. Chambers, 29, of 114 Walnut St., OVI/blood, dismissed.

Ronald E. Crowe, 62, of 735 E. Cassilly St., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $100, no seat belt, dismissed.

John Johnson, 35, of 1930 Jordan Drive, Apt. E, request for bail, dismissed.

Cristian E. Lopez, 21, of 616 W. Columbia St., OVI amended to underage OVI, guilty, 60 days of driver’s license suspension, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, jail susp on successful completion of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $200, open container, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Savanah N. Masker, 18, of 521 Ludlow, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Terri L. Neal, 31, of 1010 Heard Ave., child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Roderick L. Nesby, 55, of 2080 S. Center Blvd., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with rules of probation, fined $300, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $100.

Cody A. Riceustin, 30, of 507 Golden Gate Ave., OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Lisa M. Rush, 53, of 1837 S. Fountain Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Stewart, 36, of 140 Catherne St., OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $500, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Allen G. Sutton, 45, of 727 Olive St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Williams Alvin, 31, of 528 S. Hubert St., obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail, fined $100.

Zackary H. Gore, 33, of 2757 May St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fine/costs due June 2, 2026, shall not appear if paid in full and no new, fined $340, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Johnson D. Yvonne, 36, of 206 Rosewood Ave., assault, dismissed.

Johnson D. Myron, 28, of 3010 Queens Road, fugitive, dismissed, declined to sign waiver, extradition waived.

Anthony M. Moore, 46, of 22 N. Douglas St., fugitive, continued, refused extradition.

Casey L. Motschman, 54, of Beavercreek, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, jail time suspended on condition for timely payment, shall not appear if paid in full, fined $565, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Cynthia L. Perkins, 50, of 1455 Selma Road, OVI, continued, fail to register, dismissed.

Haleigh N. Rhodus, 28, of Medway, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Satnam Singh, 35, of 1111 Selma Road, fugitive, continued, public defender appointed, does not wish to waive extradition.

Rita Sneed, 68, of 1437 E. County Line Road, operate gambling house, dismissed, gambling, dismissed.

Amanda E. Stevens, 44, of 835 E. Columbia St., falsification, bench warrant ordered.

John D. Scott, 46, of 22 N. Jackson, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, dismissed.

Zachary W. Scott, 33, of 2250 Ballentine Pike, violate/protection order, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brandon W. Dewine, 39, of 1120 East St., driving under suspension amended to driving under suspension, guilty, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $300, no seat belt, dismissed.

Dontez M. Mcwhorter, 33, of 318 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., no operator’s license, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Na Jee L. Moore, 24, of 100 Sturgeon St., driving under suspension, dismissed, headlights required, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 180 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 89 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, law abide 1 year, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $500.

Terri L. Neal, 31, of 1010 Heard Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 20 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 21 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, tail lights, dismissed.

William J. Rhoads, 53, obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, dismissed.

Anthony G. Wazniak, 19, of 2365 W. First St., Lot 19, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Williams C. Tucker, 29, of 1933 Montego, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tammy L. Brim, 52, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 14, theft amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $10.

Scott Coates, 41, of Yellow Springs, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 26, of 753 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jordan A. Frock, 27, of 4880 Troy Road, theft, guilty, 170 days of jail, consecutive time, consecutive with 25CRB0625, drug/alcohol assessment to be forwarded to court for treatment option, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Nevaeh K. Mayer, 23, of Centerville, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses, pay fine and costs, fined $350, follow too close, dismissed.

Jesse Noriega, 44, of Urbana, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $100.

Larry E. Plantz, 29, of 1516 W. North St., violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, violate/protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jennifer M. Tuller, 50, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ben Vonderheide, 44, of 1417 Grover St., weapons while intoxicated, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Myron D. Johnson, 28, of 3010 Queens Road, fugitive, dismissed, extradition waived.

Joseph L. Schlickman Jr., 52, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered.

David R. Taylor, 47, of 1726 Catawba Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.