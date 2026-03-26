Daniel L. Crim, 38, of 220 Montgomery Ave., Apt. 223, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.

Briana Crosley, 23, of 525 Dibert Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, child endangering, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer.

Samuel H. Douglas, 42, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., theft, innocent, continued, bond remains no bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, bond $750.

Samuel H. Douglas, 39, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave., bond $750.

Samuel H. Douglas, 42, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Samuel H. Douglas, 42, of 2208 Manhattan Blvd., theft, innocent, continued, bond remains no bond.

Russell R. Fenwick, 44, of 1037 Middle St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Tuttle Ave., bond $2,500.

Ashley M. Frost, 39, of S. Charleston, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Hunter R. S. Knotts, 20, of 1202 Eastgate Road, sexual conduct/minor, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact, bond $10,000.

Corey A. Lambert, 26, of 824 Olive St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Bruce L. Potter, 55, of 25 W. Southern Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lowes, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond

John W. Skaggs, 40, of 625 W. Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

Cases called Tuesday, March 24 included:

Joseph A. Bystrek, 42, of Fairborn, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Shauntel E. Jeffries, 42, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 111, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Wesley R. Lowe, 23, of 1620 Prospect, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $50, failure to control, dismissed.

Nathan Mchenry, 31, request for bail, dismissed.

Sylvanius O. Furlow Sr., 51, of Dayton, OVI, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Andrew D. Geiger, 37, of Tremont City, damaging or endangering, dismissed.

Kyle W. Oconnor, 37, of Dayton, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Norman L. Parks, 63, of 1714 Fulton Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie M. Senter, 35, of 102 E. Main St., Apt. 703, theft, dismissed.