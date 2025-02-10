Current cases:
25CV0117: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Austin Smith, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Austin Smith (if any), The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
25CV0118: Discover Bank v. Laurie M. Thompson, action for money.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Dontashia M. Stewart, 23, of Springfield, none and Seth R. Marsingill, 26, of Springfield, GFS packer.
Brittany R. Craig, 35, of Springfield, teacher and Brittani L. Fullen, 37, of Springfield, forklift driver.
Tyler D. Houseman, 27, of Springfield, ODFI supervisor and Ash L. M. Hummer, 26, of Springfield, special education tech.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.