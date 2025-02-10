25CV0118: Discover Bank v. Laurie M. Thompson, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dontashia M. Stewart, 23, of Springfield, none and Seth R. Marsingill, 26, of Springfield, GFS packer.

Brittany R. Craig, 35, of Springfield, teacher and Brittani L. Fullen, 37, of Springfield, forklift driver.

Tyler D. Houseman, 27, of Springfield, ODFI supervisor and Ash L. M. Hummer, 26, of Springfield, special education tech.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.