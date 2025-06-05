25CV0489: Maureen Murray v. Gregory W. Powell, PV Enterprises, LLC, breach of contract.

25CV0490: Rene Nonis v. Shadia Alvarez, Emma R. Klemmensen, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dylon P. Hand, 26, of Springfield, military/air force and Mikaila J. Sweeney, 25, of Toledo, college graduate.

Kailee A. Roark, 23, of Springfield, cosmetologist and Paul R. Cooper, 23, of Springfield, communication coordinator.

Kimberly L. Schliep, 25, of Springfield, none and Brian E. Smith, 25, of Springfield, maintenance technician.

Jacob W. Banion, 21, of South Charleston, rate clerk and Laney D. Mills, 23, of South Charleston, paraprofessional.

Kayla M. Perry, 25, of Springfield, job coach and Floyd G. H. Owens, 25, of Springfield, electrician.

Elicia B. Gilbreath, 41, of Springfield, medical assistant and Richard M. Paige, 40, of Springfield, cook.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.