26CV0256: Caterpillar Financial Services v. Newview Property Maintenance and Hardscapes, Jesse Ward, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Claudia M. Ary, 28, of Enon, N/A and Matthew C. Meyers, 30, of Springfield, corrections officer.

Chloe M. Castillo, 25, of Springfield, sonographer and Quinton J. Roach, 25, of Springfield, customer service.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.