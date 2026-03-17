Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
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Current cases:.

26CV0255: PNC Bank, National Association v. Care For Everyone LLC, Barbara A. Edington, breach of contract.

26CV0256: Caterpillar Financial Services v. Newview Property Maintenance and Hardscapes, Jesse Ward, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Claudia M. Ary, 28, of Enon, N/A and Matthew C. Meyers, 30, of Springfield, corrections officer.

Chloe M. Castillo, 25, of Springfield, sonographer and Quinton J. Roach, 25, of Springfield, customer service.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

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