26CV0130: Charles Weller v. Ohio State Board of Education, notice of appeal/civil.

26CV0131: Charles N. Borden, Idana L. Tackett v. Camila Dallas-Gonzalez, Progressive Insurance, personal injury.

26CV0132: Atlas Title Solutions v. Another Chance, Inc., Ray Brown, Robert D. Fields, PNC Bank, National Association, action for declaratory judgment.

26CV0133: Bernardo Lara v. Eks Transportation LLC, Stephanie Mccloud, Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

26CV0134: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, As Trustee For The Benefit Of The Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2019-2 v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Diane L. Lowe (if any), Diane L. Lowe, The City Of Springfield, Ohio, An Ohio Municipal Corporation, foreclosure.

26CV0135: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Hannah Burgess, breach of contract.

26CV0136: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Rhonda Jackson, breach of contract.

26CV0137: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Talmer Collins, breach of contract.

26CV0138: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Semonicka T. Miller, breach of contract.

26CV0139: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Paul Thomas, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.