25CV0504: Deborah Hill, William Hill v. John Fleeger, Home City Tent & Awning Co., complaint for damages.

25CV0505: General Electric Credit Union v. Cheryl E. Estepp, Frederick N. Estepp, action for money.

25CV0506: General Electric Credit Union v. Armilda Grant, action for money.

25CV0507: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Mitchell McGraw, Megan Morales, breach of contract.

25CV0508: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Claude Haden Paul, breach of contract.

25CV0509: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Lindsey K. Anderson-Mason, Lindsey K. Mason, Treasurer of Clark County, United States of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Lindsey K. Mason aka Lindsey K. Anderson-Mason, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jarrett D. Luna, 28, of Springfield, medical sales and Allison M. Hoendorf, 29, of Springfield, accountant.

