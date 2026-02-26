Breaking: 3 Springfield educators nominated for national Life Changer award

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:.

26CV0184: Newrez LLC v. Daymet Credit Union, Michael Geisel, Treadwell Credit Union, Inc., Treasurer Of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, If Any, Of Michael Geisel, foreclosure.

26CV0185: Navy Federal Credit Union v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O, Treasurer, Kristy L. Cligrow, Unknown Spouse Of Kristy L. Cligrow, If Any, foreclosure.

26CV0186: Jacob M. Willis v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, Gridhawk, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

26CV0187: Cheryl Williams v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, Ohio Valley Medical Center LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

26CV0188: Elizabeth Magoteaux, Leola Lyons v. Nationwide General Insurance Company, State Of Ohio, Department Of Medicaid, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Sierra L. Thomas, 32, of Springfield, social worker and Timothy Thompson Jr., 37, of Oak Harbor, WA, military-active duty.

