26CV0185: Navy Federal Credit Union v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O, Treasurer, Kristy L. Cligrow, Unknown Spouse Of Kristy L. Cligrow, If Any, foreclosure. 26CV0186: Jacob M. Willis v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, Gridhawk, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal. 26CV0187: Cheryl Williams v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau Of Workers’ Compensation, Ohio Valley Medical Center LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal. 26CV0188: Elizabeth Magoteaux, Leola Lyons v. Nationwide General Insurance Company, State Of Ohio, Department Of Medicaid, personal injury. All cases are up-to-date. Marriage Licenses: Sierra L. Thomas, 32, of Springfield, social worker and Timothy Thompson Jr., 37, of Oak Harbor, WA, military-active duty.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.