25CV0812: Diderot Francois v. Blattner Energy Llc, Stephanie Mccloud, ADMINISTRATOR, bureau of workers comp appeal. 25CV0813: Lendmark Financial Services v. Vikki L. Applin, money on account.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chasey M. Grubbs, 33, of South Charleston, stay at home mom and Bryan P. Brooks, 41, of South Charleston, self employed.

McKenzie N. Shore, 30, of Springfield, insurance and Seth D. Keplinger, 39, of Springfield, self employed.

Evelyn F. Barber, 23, of Troy, patient care technician and Randy D. Collins Jr., 24, of New Carlisle, active duty air force.

Ian M. Tamplin, 25, of Springfield, service worker and Jade M. Herron, 24, of Springfield, medical assistant.

Danielle C. Baker, 29, of Enon, customer service rep. and Chase K. Duncan, 29, of Enon, bus driver.

Angelo T. Delledonne, 39, of Springfield, Honda and Hayley A. Jones, 36, of Springfield, Bogeys.

Thomas H. Brown, 74, of Springfield, truck driver and Amy L. Brown, 55, of Springfield, caretaker.

Janel J. Stocker, 50, of Springfield and Julnord Samedi, 46, of Springfield, factory worker.

