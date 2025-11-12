Current cases:
25CV0960: U.S Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-Rpl1 v. Clark County Treasurer, Irene J. Downing, James E. Downing, Midland Funding, LLC Dba Midland Funding De, LLC, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Olivia L. Crew, 23, of New Carlisle, paraprofessional and Kyra A. Bolden, 23, of New Carlisle, custodian.
Josue Aguilar, 30, of New Carlisle, Airgas and Amber D. Burchfield, 48, of New Carlisle, Spectra Precision.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.