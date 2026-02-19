26CV0155: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Tiesha Boyd, Charmaine Denson, breach of contract.

26CV0156: Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Adam M. Elam, Samantha Elam, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o U.S. Attorney General, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o U.S. Attorney’s Office, foreclosure.

26CV0157: Vanessa Louise Upshaw v. Essence Devine Gleaton, Truman Lee Harris, Ohio Department of Medicaid, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

26CV0158: LVNV Funding LLC v. Jake Zurface, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Saundra M. Shannon, 26, of Springfield, student and Timothy L. A. Comadoll, 26, of Springfield, Walmart.

Widchy Alexis, 33, of Springfield, none and Berline Moise, 29, of Springfield, none.

Marcus S. Kidd, 36, of Springfield, unemployed and Kelsie M. Wilcoxen, 33, of Springfield, unemployed.