Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

25CV0976: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Kathryn Mae Henry, Christopher Sanchez, State Of Ohio Department Of Taxation, Unknown Spouse, If Any Of Christopher Sanchez, Unknown Spouse, If Any Of Kathryn Mae Henry, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Makayla D. Cosper, 27, of Springfield, nurse and Steven M. Wilson, 36, of Springfield, IT.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

