Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
X

Marriage licenses:

Allison A. Jones, 27, of Springfield, dental hygienist and Grant E. Dillon, 28, of Springfield, engineer.

Robert M. Bachand, 42, of Springfield, CDL driver and Iva L. Barnett, 41, of Springfield, family support specialist.

Tyler F. Valley, 37, of Springfield, draftsman and Leah C. Ponder, 34, of Springfield, childcare provider.

Joseph A. Adams, 42, of Springfield, maintenance and Amber R. Foster, 38, of Springfield, DSP.

Lance I. Austin, 20, of Bradford, construction and Ashley N. Nicodemus, 20, of New Carlisle, packaging.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
1 dead, another injured in south Springfield shootings and crash...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
These 18 people were indicted in Clark County