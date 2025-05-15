Marriage licenses:

Allison A. Jones, 27, of Springfield, dental hygienist and Grant E. Dillon, 28, of Springfield, engineer.

Robert M. Bachand, 42, of Springfield, CDL driver and Iva L. Barnett, 41, of Springfield, family support specialist.

Tyler F. Valley, 37, of Springfield, draftsman and Leah C. Ponder, 34, of Springfield, childcare provider.

Joseph A. Adams, 42, of Springfield, maintenance and Amber R. Foster, 38, of Springfield, DSP.

Lance I. Austin, 20, of Bradford, construction and Ashley N. Nicodemus, 20, of New Carlisle, packaging.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.