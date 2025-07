Marriage licenses:

Nicole J. Webb, 52, of Springfield, nursing assistant and Mark A. Tyler, Jr., 48, of Springfield, material handler.

Mariah C. Blair, 32, of Springfield, homemaker and Prabhdyal S. J. Kumar, 33, of Springfield, manager.

Jaiden D. Hunt, 23, of Springfield, registered nurse and Tyler G. Fetters, 23, of Springfield, packaging manager.

Jasnel Duverseau, 28, of Springfield and Michena Mesidor, 39, of Springfield.

Usiel Mendez Gonzalez, 33, of Springfield, construction and Mariela De Leon Vazquez, 32, of Springfield, Ama De Casa.

Evan W. Curtin, 48, of New Carlisle, mental health advocate and Tiffany J. Wright, 42, of New Carlisle, paraprofessional.

Isler Pierre, 32, of Springfield, Amazon and Marie E. Henri, 28, of Springfield, solution food.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.