Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
Current cases:

25CV0739: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc v. Pamela Lytle, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Thomas J. Fletcher II, 35, of Springfield, engagement director and Kelsey Q. Mazur, 34, of Springfield, marketing manager.

Wentong Emmanuel, 32, of Springfield, operator and Jeancimene Alcime, 31, of Springfield, operator.

Fednel Cherisca, 39, of Springfield, Blattner Energy and Medjine Gabriel, 33, of Springfield, Blattner Energy.

Kayla M. Topolsky, 35, of Medway, LPN and Joshua L. Finley, 40, of Medway, CNC machine technician.

Tatum M. L. Price, 24, of Springfield, dental assistant and Ronald J. Cleelan, 23, of Springfield, landscaping.

Jason S. Dalzell, 42, of Springfield, driver and Brittany D. Ibarra, 39, of Springfield, paraprofessional.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

