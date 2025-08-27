All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Thomas J. Fletcher II, 35, of Springfield, engagement director and Kelsey Q. Mazur, 34, of Springfield, marketing manager.

Wentong Emmanuel, 32, of Springfield, operator and Jeancimene Alcime, 31, of Springfield, operator.

Fednel Cherisca, 39, of Springfield, Blattner Energy and Medjine Gabriel, 33, of Springfield, Blattner Energy.

Kayla M. Topolsky, 35, of Medway, LPN and Joshua L. Finley, 40, of Medway, CNC machine technician.

Tatum M. L. Price, 24, of Springfield, dental assistant and Ronald J. Cleelan, 23, of Springfield, landscaping.

Jason S. Dalzell, 42, of Springfield, driver and Brittany D. Ibarra, 39, of Springfield, paraprofessional.

