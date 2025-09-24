25CV0825: James King v. Administrator Ohio Bureau Of Workers Compensation, International Motors, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal. 25CV0826: U.S. Bank National Association v. Julie L. Laybourne, breach of contract. 25CV0827: PLANET HOME LENDING LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Brandon Hanson, Brandon Michael Hanson, Katie Hanson, Katie E. Hanson, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jessica N. Boyer, 40, of Springfield, Young’s Jersey Dairy and William P. Perdue, 48, of Springfield, Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Kergose By, 48, of Springfield, KTH and Martineau Jacquet, 48, of Springfield, Topre.

Reilly B. Motter, 21, of Montpelier and Raven T. L. Estep, 22, of Springfield, military.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.