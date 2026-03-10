26CV0229: Leland Moorehead v. Larry Landlord, Medigold, Mulberry Gardens Apartments, RLJ Management, Springfield Housing Partners, II, Ltd., personal injury.

26CV0230: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Ladana Thompson, complaint for damages.

26CV0231: PNC Bank, National Association v. Colton W. Harsh, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Sarah A. Fent, 26, of Springfield, none and Tyler J. Rhodes, 29, of Springfield, self-employed.

Rayens R. Edouard, 22, of Springfield, Amazon and La’Taziah L. White, 18, of Springfield, Amazon.

Katelyn N. Novinger, 32, of Durham, NC, recruiter and Aaron W. Bardelang, 32, of Durham, NC, client services.

Jeremy B. Guyton, 43, of Springfield, senior PC network technician and Sarah A. McClary, 51, of Springfield, senior specialist.

Accel Renois, 50, of Springfield, operator asseble and Margarette Myrtil, 51, of Springfield, business owner.

Ginger J. Adkins, 33, of Springfield, retail associate and James E. Blazer-Barber, 30, of Springfield, laborer.

Shelly M. Lannom, 30, of Springfield, none and Umar Farooq, 34, of Springfield, none.

Austin M. Siemon, 26, of Springfield, chrome polishing and Keyna Z. M. Johnson, 25, of Springfield, security guard.

Kayla M. Nicewaner, 37, of Springfield, registered nurse and Adam S. Campbell, 37, of Franklin, steel worker.

Brandon M. VonRhein-Snell, 32, of Medway, self employed and Ashley T. Yunker, 29, of Medway, tissue recovery coordinator.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.