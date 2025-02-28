25CV0169: SAC Finance Inc. v. Crystal Young, Skylar Young, breach of contract.

25CV0170: Steven Richards v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, Sarah Ream, Scott Ream, personal injury.

25CV0171: American Line Builders Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee v. Jonathan Jones, breach of contract.

25CV0172: Planet Home Lending, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Gene F. Scerba Sr. and their unknown spouses and creditors; and the unknown spouse of Gene F. Scerba Sr., foreclosure.

25CV0173: Doyle Bethel, Minnie Bethel v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Company, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

David Brice, 34, of Springfield, driver, student and Adelle M. H. Stanis, 31, of Springfield, student.

Kervens J. Luxin, 34, of Springfield, JIC and Yolande Louis Belarbre, 38, of Springfield, JIC.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.