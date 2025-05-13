25CV0425: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Jeffrey D. Linder, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jeffrey D. Linder, foreclosure.

25CV0426: David G. Leist v. MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES, Stephanie B. McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, ADMINISTRATOR, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0427: Kenny Smoot v. Stephanie B. McCloud, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, ADMINISTRATOR, Whitehall, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0428: Eagle Concrete Construction LLC v. Derek Angus, DKL Concrete Services LLC, DKL Enterprises, complaint for damages.

25CV0429: Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Joshua Brown, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Madelyn M. Volz, 24, of Medway, Kirk Nationalease and Wyatt L. Ferguson, 22, of Medway, contractor.

Adam M. Salyers, 36, of South Vienna, fire truck manufacturer and Abby R. Schmitmeyer, 33, of South Vienna, construction management.

Amy B. Stanley, 54, of Springfield, senior processor and Scott M. Boyers, 52, of Springfield, state of Ohio.

Logan E. Phillips, 22, of Springfield, vet technician assistant and Ian P. Gehret, 23, of Yorkshire, insurance agent.

Elizabeth M. Dennis, 38, of Springfield, office manager and Daniel L. Sammons, 37, of South Charleston, self employed.

Freydi A. Velazquez Roblero, 23, of Springfield and Caren E. Ortiz Garcia, 22, of Springfield, N/A.

Jeremy C. Murnahan, 45, of Springfield, hot press operator and Martha M. Wilson, 43, of Springfield, logistics coordinator.

Henry L. Rude, 22, of Springfield, Cap 2 TA and Desiree A. Sears, 19, of Springfield, Cap 2 TA.

Cheyenne M. Miller, 24, of Springfield, N/A and Michael J. Curtsinger, 24, of Springfield, rittle.

Dylan M. McClanahan, 21, of Springfield, maintenance and Emily G. Yake, 19, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.