25CV0922: U.S. Bank National Association v. Nicole L. Woodford, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe unknown spouse if any of Nicole L. Woodford and United States of America secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure. 25CV0923: Heather Link v. Reeds Contracting LLC and William Wise, personal injury. 25CV0924: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Shera Toliver, breach of contract. 25CV0925: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Franklin Goble, breach of contract. 25CV0926: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Alicia White and Donald White Sr., breach of contract. 25CV0927: Lendmark Financial Services LLC v. Newman Dyer, breach of contract. 25CV0928: White & White LLC, White Brothers Partnership, James R. White and Jeffrey B. White v. Competition Motors West RE LLC, Competition Motors West LLV. Christopher W. Lucas, Malcom S. Ross, Squaw Rock LLC, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Wesbanco Bank Inc., White’s Service Center Inc. DBA White’s Ford; breach of contract. All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Victoria A. Joy, 26, of Springfield, direct support professional, and Ricky W. Joy Jr., 38, of Springfield.

Suzanne N. Kimball, 28, of Springfield, teacher, and Mitchell S. Gehret, 29, of Springfield, teacher.

John M. DeGood, 61, of Springfield, watehouse associate, and Erin P. Trego, 59, og Springfield, supervisor.

Shane M. Hall, 50, of Springfield, commercial transportation, and Andrea D. Judy, 45, of Springfield, cybersecurity.

Jason U. Wray, 33, of Springfield, artist/courier, and Mariah S.J. May, 23, of Springfield.

Philip T. Monhollen, 36, of Springfield, worship leader, and Misty D. McIntyre, 43, of Cedarville, student/YMCA.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.