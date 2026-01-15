Breaking: Jury finds Clark County man guilty of murder for killing Uber driver

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
2 minutes ago
X

Current cases:

26CV0039: Mycumortgage LLC v. Herman Banks, Herman J. Banks, Clark County Treasurer, Desiree Curtsinger, Desiree H. Curtsinger, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse Of Herman J. Banks, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse Of Herman Banks, John Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse Of Desiree H. Curtsinger, John Doe, Name Unknown, The Unknown Spouse Of Desiree Curtsinger, The United States Of America Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Jury finds Clark County man guilty of murder for killing Uber driver
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County