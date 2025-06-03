25CV0479: Newrez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Charles J. Landis, AKA Charles Landis (if Any), Charles J. Landis, The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

25CV0480: Stone Creek Financial, Inc. c/o Slovin & Associates Co. LPA v. Brandon Reed, action for money.

25CV0481: Pathways Financial Credit Union v. Danielle E. Russell, Richard A. Russell, action for money.

25CV0482: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Cloyd Mciver, Lindsay Mciver, action for money.

25CV0483: Lendmark Financial Services v. Jose Gonzales, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Francky Denaud, 35, of Springfield, employee and Eveline Cemexant, 35, of Springfield, jobless.

Chad E. Spencer, 44, of Springfield, financial analyst and Vanessa L. R. Garrison, 44, of Springfield, accountant.

Eridelin Honorant, 28, of Springfield and Lynda Romain, 25, of Springfield.

Olivia A. Stickney, 21, of Springfield, student and Corbin M. Maurice, 21, of Fairland, IN, United States Armed Forces.

Brent R. Zerkle, 35, of Springfield and Phoenyx R. K. O’Harrow, 34, of Springfield, activity coordinator.

Shawn L. Black, 34, of Springfield, manufacturer and Angelica I. Santiago, 34, of Springfield, unemployed.

Sarah Richard, 24, of Springfield, aide and Esaie Andre, 37, of Hilliard, Amazon.

Marjorie Pierre Louis, 42, of Springfield, PNG and Chostel Joseph, 35, of Springfield, Amazon.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.