Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
16 minutes ago
Current cases:

25CV1035: Cynthia Muller v. Cash American Pawn, FCFS OH, Inc., Pawnstar, Inc., action for declaratory judgment.

25CV1036: Stone Creek Financial, Inc. v. Jariel Santos Nieves, breach of contract.

25CV1037: Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Alyson Hamilton, breach of contract.

25CV1038: Stone Creek Financial, Inc. v. Heather Ritter, breach of contract.

25CV1039: Andrew Dibert v. Murat Cajuste, John Doe Entitites #1-3, John Doe Individuals #1-3, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

