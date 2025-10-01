25CV0846: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Evan Copeland, Jane Doe, name unknown, spouse of Evan Copeland, John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Leah Ulrich, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Leah Ulrish, foreclosure.

25CV0847: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Teresa L. Foland, action for money.

25CV0848: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Alexis Dixon, action for money.

25CV0849: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Shanice Marshall, action for money.

25CV0850: Eagle Loan Company Of Ohio, Inc. v. Christopher Brown, action for money.

25CV0851: Lorena Suttles v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse if any of Christianne Heckle aka Christianne C. Heckle, Unknown Spouse if any of David Stiles aka David S. Stiles, quiet title.

25CV0852: Jacob Howell, Administrator v. City of Springfield Ohio, Collin Downing, John Franzen, David McKinney, John McKinny, David Mitchem, personal injury.

25CV0853: Community Wide Federal Credit Union v. Jon D. Sims, breach of contract.

25CV0854: Forsythe Finance, LLC v. Lanette Michele Lewis, Tomcat Express, LLC, breach of contract.

25CV0855: Art Paradise, Inc. v. Mary Beth Trenner, quiet title.

All cases are up-to-date.