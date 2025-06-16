25CV0511: Velocity Investments LLC v. David Ethridge, breach of contract.

25CV0512: Velocity Investments LLC v. Alyson Hamilton, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amber C. Keaton, 21, of Springfield, Rittal and Peter B. Bush, 24, of Springfield, Amazon.

Marcus A. Banks, 33, of Springfield, orthopedic surgical tech and Samantha L. Simpson, 26, of Springfield, crisis intervention specialist.

David W. Glick, 59, of Hesperia, CA, heavy equipment operator and Vanessa L. Gormley, 46, of Hesperia, CA, heavy equipment operator.

Judith Domerson, 33, of Springfield and Sylvane Steeve, 32, of Springfield.

Cody R. Bogan, 29, of Springfield, general manager and Lindsey C. Taylor, 28, of Springfield, director of nursing.

Ernest Lafleur, 62, of Springfield, robot operator and Roselore Jn. Baptiste, 54, of Springfield, CNA/HNA.

Madison N. Edwards, 21, of Springfield and Tyler J. Kaczmark, 25, of Columbus, Navy.

Brian K. Fugate, 42, of Springfield, laborer and Olivia D. Westbeld, 31, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.