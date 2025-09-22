All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Francisco Morales Velazquez, 42, of Springfield, mechanic work and Ana A. Morales Lopez, 28, of Springfield, N/A.

Timothy M. Hudnell, 24, of Springfield, government employee and Jessica A. Patton, 38, of Springfield, line worker at Navistar.

Randle W. Futch, 20, of Springfield, warehouse and Trinity J. L. Hubbard, 21, of Springfield, warehouse.

Roger L. Sparks, of Springfield, retired and Tricia L. Martin, 54, of Springfield, retired.

