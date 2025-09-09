25CV0774: General Electric Credit Union v. Paul E. Campbell, action for money.

25CV0775: Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield, The Richwood Banking Company v. Miriam L. Adams, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, name unknown, Unknown spouse, if any, of Miriam L. Taylor aka Miriam L. Adams, Miriam L. Taylor, foreclosure.

25CV0776: Adam Malone, ADMINISTRATOR v. Catherine M. O’Neill, Rodgers D. O’Neill, wrongful death.

25CV0777: Juanita Kocher v. Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Springfield SNF, Inc., money on account.

25CV0778: Tracy Lynn Tolliver v. Amanda Lynn Call, personal injury.

25CV0779: Newrez Llc D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O, Treasurer, Christopher J. Hiles, Mary Hiles, United States Of America-Department Of Housing & Urban Development C/O U.S. District Attorney Southern District Of Ohio, Civil Process Clerk, foreclosure.

25CV0780: Capital One NA, Discover Bank v. Joyce A. McElwee, breach of contract.