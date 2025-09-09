Current cases:
25CV0773: Michael McKay, Ohio Mutual Insurance Company v. Lorenzo Perier, complaint for damages.
25CV0774: General Electric Credit Union v. Paul E. Campbell, action for money.
25CV0775: Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield, The Richwood Banking Company v. Miriam L. Adams, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, name unknown, Unknown spouse, if any, of Miriam L. Taylor aka Miriam L. Adams, Miriam L. Taylor, foreclosure.
25CV0776: Adam Malone, ADMINISTRATOR v. Catherine M. O’Neill, Rodgers D. O’Neill, wrongful death.
25CV0777: Juanita Kocher v. Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Springfield SNF, Inc., money on account.
25CV0778: Tracy Lynn Tolliver v. Amanda Lynn Call, personal injury.
25CV0779: Newrez Llc D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O, Treasurer, Christopher J. Hiles, Mary Hiles, United States Of America-Department Of Housing & Urban Development C/O U.S. District Attorney Southern District Of Ohio, Civil Process Clerk, foreclosure.
25CV0780: Capital One NA, Discover Bank v. Joyce A. McElwee, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Cetoute Merzier, 35, of Columbus, warehouse and Loodena Hilaire, 36, of Springfield, warehouse.
Stefanie R. Brown, 39, of New Carlisle, space system operations and Darrell D. B. Grafton, 35, of New Carlisle, business owner.
Erin R. Gebhardt, 45, of Springfield, public health and Matthew D. Mahan, 41, of Springfield, cook.
Madison P. Montenaro, 25, of South Charleston, firefighter/paramedic and Charles D. Palmer, 25, of South Charleston, business owner.
Vickie A. F. Williams, 56, of Springfield, retired and Alonzo A. Grose, 48, of Springfield, business owner.
Sharon S. Lynch, 55, of Springfield, kitchen manager and Steve B. Pierce, 61, of Springfield, security.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.