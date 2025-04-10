25CV0319: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Nicole Adams, Randy Adams, Nicole Johnson, action for money.

25CV0320: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Martin Finfrock-Deel, Martin J. Finfrock-Deel, action for money.

25CV0321: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Angelus Constantine, action for money.

25CV0322: OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Latosha N. Burkhardt, action for money.

25CV0323: MyCUMortgage, LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Brandon Wayne Young, Brandon Wayne Young, action for money.

25CV0324: Laura Baxter v. Hollie Kiehn, action for money.

25CV0325: U.S. Bank National Association v. CitiBank, N.A., CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Seth Treon, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Unknown Spouse, If Any, of Seth Treon, foreclosure.

25CV0326: LFRC Springfield RE LLC v. Clark County Auditor, Clark County Board of Revision, Springfield City Board of Education, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.