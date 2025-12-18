Current cases:
25CV1061: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Citibank NA, Adam L. Insley, The United States of America, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse If Any of Adam L. Iinsley, foreclosure.
25CV1062: Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. v. Keep It Moving Logistics LLC, Andrew Lee Lawrence II, breach of contract.
25CV1063: Capital One, N.A., Successor by Merger to Discover Bank v. Mary Groeber, Mary M. Groeber, breach of contract.
25CV1064: Pierre M. Rancy v. Bristol West Insurance Co., William M. Statler, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.