25CV0801: Shelter Mutual Insurance v. Sondy Dormeus, Acheley Samanda Jean Francois, action for money.

25CV0802: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Tracy L. Dickerson, breach of contract.

25CV0803: Westlake Services, LLC dba Westlake Financial Services v. Pierrot Sanon, breach of contract.

25CV0804: Deutsche Bank National Trust, as Indenture Trustee, for Aames Mortgage Investment Trust 2005-3 v. Erynn Asebrook, Jimmie Branam, Jimmie S. Branam, JR, Dennis Brumfield, Clark County Treasurer, Michael Howard, Medicaid Estate Recovery, State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Barbara Asebrook, deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Barbara Asebrook, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Dennis Brumfield, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Erynn Asebrook, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jimmie Branam aka Jimmie S. Branam, Jr., Unknown Spouse, if any, of Michael Howard, foreclosure.

25CV0805: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Amy Jones, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, The United States of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Amy Jones, foreclosure.

25CV0806: NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION C/O Navy Federal Credit Union v. CLARK COUNTY OHIO TREASURER ASSISTANT PROSECUTING ATTORNEY, R.A., UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEE, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, SPOUSES AND ASSIGNS, AND THE UNKNOWN GUARDIANS OF MINOR AND OR INCOMPETENT HEIRS OF LISA C. KIMBROUGH, DECEASED, foreclosure.

25CV0807: Lendmark Financial Services v. Estella R. Collier, action for money.

25CV0808: Equity Llc Dba Equity v. Broadway Equity Oh Llc, Dollar Tree Stores Inc., Hometown Bank, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

25CV0809: Sandra K. Officer v. Alternate Solutions Health Network, John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0810: Newrez Llc D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer C/O, Treasurer A.B. Graham Building, Kayla Combs, Lvnv Funding, Llc C/O, Corporation Service Company, R.A, Eric D. Mynhier, ROOF GUARD ROOFING AND RESTORATION LLC C/O, JOHN BAYER, R.A., United States Of America-Department Of Housing & Urban Development C/O U.S. District Attorney Southern District Of Ohio Civil Process Clerk, foreclosure.