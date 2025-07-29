25CV0658: Carson Haas, Tami Haas v. Thandiwe Ballard, Community Insurance Company, Geico Secure Insurance Company, personal injury.

25CV0659: Vernon Cassell v. Stephani McCloud, McGregor Metal Yellow Springs Works, LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0660: HJH Springfield 1, LLC v. Wael Sharaydeh, VIP Wireless and Smoke Shop and All Other Occupants of the Premises, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Joshua J. Yearout, 36, of Springfield, business owner and Haley B. Penwell, 34, of Springfield, business owner.

Chadrack Civil, 28, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Claudine Mescar, 27, of Springfield, warehouse worker.

Braedon T. Phillips, 28, of Springfield, inspector and Jackeline Chala Garcia, 29, of Xenia, nanny.

Nicklas A. Eitel, 27, of South Vienna, heavy equipment operator and Kacey L. Miller, 26, of South Vienna, paraprofessional.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.