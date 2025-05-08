25CV0416: Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Benjamin E. Russell, action for money.

25CV0417: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Dustyn Conwell, action for money.

25CV0418: Westlake Servies, LLC dba Westlake Financial v. Jaleel Wilson, action for money.

25CV0419: Truist Bank D/B/A Lightstream v. James L. Holtz, Jr., action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Daniel L. Couch, 54, of Medway, yard hostler and Patricia N. Williams, 51, of Medway, LPN.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.