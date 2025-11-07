Current cases:
25CV0952: The Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association F/K/A The Bank Of New York Trust Company, N.A. As Successor To JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. F/K/A Jp Morgan Chase Bank, As Trustee For Rasc 2003-Ks4 v. Clark County treasurer, Chris Miller, Josh Miller, Lorra L. Miller, Regions Bank Successor By Merger With Union Planters Bank Which Was Successor By Merger With Leader Federal Bank For Savings, state of Ohio Department of Taxation, unknown heirs, legatees and devisees if any of Jeffrey W. Miller, unknown spouse if any of Lorra L. Miller; foreclosure.
25CV0953: AVIS RENTA-A-CAR SYSTEM LLC v. Teresa Spencer, breach of contract.
25CV0954: Betina Louis v. Amber N. Lannon, John Does one through five and Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, personal injury.
25CV0955: Allstate Insurance Company A/S/O Kathy Cox v. Steep Master Roofing LLC, other civil.
25CV0956: Jerica Bartz v. Quaker Hospitality Holdings LLCS, administrator of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.
25CV0957: Elijah Aikens Sr. v. Janita Aikens, complaint for damages.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Nicholas A. Deppen, 44, of Fairborn, sales, and Zein H. Khair, 47, of Fairborn.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.