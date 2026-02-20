26CV0160: Fifth Third Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Antonette L. McWhorter, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Antonette L. McWhorter (if any), foreclosure.

26CV0161: U.S. Bank National Association v. Ashley Buntin, Steve Buntin, Steve D. Buntin, Steve Douglas Buntin, Clark County Treasurer, The United States Of America, Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, foreclosure.

26CV0162: Finance System Of Richmond, Inc. v. Lisa Long, breach of contract.

26CV0163: Vandyk Mortgage Corporation v. Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Charlotte A. Sabin, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse If Any Of Charlotte A Sabin, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Jamie A. Steiner, 48, of Catawba, inventory control and Racheal M. Gaver, 44, of Catawba, financial counselor.

Kevin D. M. Shaw, 33, of Springfield, Gordan Food Service and Karly J. Latimer, 27, of Springfield, housewife.

Allyson T. McConnell, 27, of Springfield, unemployed and Joshua D. Preston, 32, of Springfield, factory.