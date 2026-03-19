26CV0258: Trina Agee v. American Family Insurance, Anthem, Damian Matteson, personal injury.

26CV0259: Felicia A. Puckett, Felicia Puckett On Behalf Of And As Mother Of Elena N Puckett, A Minor, Felicia Puckett On Behalf Of And As Mother Of Regan A Puckett, A Minor v. Katherine Patterson, Progressive Insurance, personal injury.

26CV0260: Theodore E. Delong v. Liberty RC, LLC, breach of contract.

26CV0261: LVNV Funding LLC v. Amanda Adkins, Amanda Perez, breach of contract.

26CV0262: Katelyn Nicole Rouch v. Derrick Scot Devore, complaint in partition.

26CV0263: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Rachel Millett, Roby Millett, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Robenson Atiliesse, 31, of Springfield, ID logistics and Marie A. Joseph, 32, of Springfield, unemployed.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.