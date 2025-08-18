Breaking: Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown makes it official. He’ll vie to unseat Trump-backed Sen. Jon Husted

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
51 minutes ago
X

Marriage licenses:

Rebecca M. Joseph, 29, of Springfield, unemployed and Joseph G. Suggs, 30, of Eaton, Tinsmith.

Dorothea G. L. Patillo, 31, of Springfield, nurse and Titus J. Perkins, 32, of Springfield, ground specialist.

Rickie L. Edwards II, 26, of South Vienna, Walmart and Chloe M. Botkin, 21, of South Vienna, Good Shepherd Village.

Jessica L. Crawford, 43, of Springfield, patient access coordinator and Joshua D. Carmin, 45, of Springfield, financial analyst.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases