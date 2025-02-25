25CV0156: Kevin Furnas v. Duncan Oil Transportation Solutions a/k/a DOTS, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

25CV0157: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Julia Brown, Clark County Treasurer, Levi Cox, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse of Julia Brown, Unknown Spouse of Levi Cox, foreclosure.

25CV0158: Day Air Credit Union, Inc. v. John H. Woodruff, Jr., breach of contract.

25CV0159: Newrez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Joseph Q. Heeg, Rhiannon Heeg, LVNV Funding LLC, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.