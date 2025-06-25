25CV0553: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Stacy R. Stonerock, action for money.

25CV0554: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Josh McDaniel, action for money.

25CV0555: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Logan A. Wolfe, action for money.

25CV0556: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. LaShondia Heatly, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Marie L. Desir, 32, of Springfield, jobless and John-Puter Jn-Charles, 30, of Springfield, employee.

Richardson Louis, 31, of Pompano Beach, FL, HVAC technician and Nadege Philogene, 29, of Springfield, Amazon warehouse.

Mario F. Borno, 35, of Dover, DE, Zoom and Ashley L. D. Francois, 25, of Springfield, student.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.