25CV0671: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Tara Cron, breach of contract.

25CV0672: Clark County Zoning Inspector v. Brandon Dobyns, Catharine Dobyns, preliminary and permanent injunction.

25CV0673: Marvin Jackson, Rhonda Jackson v. Dainyelle Adams, Wade Adams, Wade L. Adams, SR, All Brothers Remodeling, Dainyelle Mitchem Adams, other civil.

Marriage licenses:

Mackenzie H. Rice, 25, of Springfield, teacher and Dylan M. Haggy, 21, of South Vienna, HW tech ODOT.

Berlan Doudouce, 20, of Springfield, Amazon and Chinayda Etienne, 18, of Springfield, Amazon.

