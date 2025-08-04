Breaking: Springfield gun violence up; Police chief, sheriff outline response

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
17 minutes ago
Current cases:

25CV0670: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Mark G. Shaffner, breach of contract.

25CV0671: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Tara Cron, breach of contract.

25CV0672: Clark County Zoning Inspector v. Brandon Dobyns, Catharine Dobyns, preliminary and permanent injunction.

25CV0673: Marvin Jackson, Rhonda Jackson v. Dainyelle Adams, Wade Adams, Wade L. Adams, SR, All Brothers Remodeling, Dainyelle Mitchem Adams, other civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mackenzie H. Rice, 25, of Springfield, teacher and Dylan M. Haggy, 21, of South Vienna, HW tech ODOT.

Berlan Doudouce, 20, of Springfield, Amazon and Chinayda Etienne, 18, of Springfield, Amazon.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

