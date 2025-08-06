25CV0679: Onemain Financial Group, LLC v. Mark A. Cobb, breach of contract.

25CV0680: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc v. Justin T. Argabright, breach of contract.

25CV0681: Capital One NA v. Thomas C. Dewald, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robert T. Turbessi 36, of Springfield, general manager and Katie L. Keys, 30, of Springfield, unemployed.

