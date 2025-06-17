25CV0514: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. James Mullins, breach of contract.

25CV0515: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Charles R. Hansgen, breach of contract.

25CV0516: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Jackie McKinnon, breach of contract.

25CV0517: Capital One NA, Successor by Merger to Discover Bank v. Kyle R. Thompson, breach of contract.

25CV0518: Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Elevateopco Trust, Steven Scott Hirby, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any of Steven Scott Hirby, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jeanrilus Dol, 49, of Springfield, sanitation and Julienne Pierre, 47, of Springfield, operator.

Michael B. Nevius, 41, of Springfield, human resources and Jessica A. Jenkins, 38, of Springfield, college credit plus.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.