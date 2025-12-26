25CV1078: Midfirst Bank v. Clark County treasurer, The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and John Doe, unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edward R. Rhoades and their unknown spouses and creditors, and the unknown spouse of Edward R. Rhoades; foreclosure.

25CV1079: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Emmalea Preston, action for money.

25CV1080: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Angelica Mercer, action for money.

25CV1081: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Lindy Williams, action for money.

25CV1082: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Alazae King, action for money.

25CV1083: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Christine Cooper, action for money.

25CV1084: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Melissa Davis, action for money.

25CV1085: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Randolph P. Wilson, action for money.

25CV1086: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Michael Kitzer, action for money.

25CV1087: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Dylan M. Robinson, action for money.

25CV1088: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Dashawn J. Paris, action for money.

25CV1089: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Christopher Moore, action for money.

25CV1090: James Heath, as administrator of the estate of Minnie Ann Chase, deceased v. Albert L. Stewart, personal injury.

25CV1091: Mark Bass v. Thomas F. Crosley, personal injury.

25CV1092: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Heidi Arthurs, breach of contract.

25CV1093: Amanda Johnson and Matthew Johnson v. Aldo Enriquez and Enriquez Investments LLC, breach of contract.

25CV1094: Ally Bank v. Karen Belle, breach of contract.

25CV1095: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Ohio Housing Finance Agency, U.S. acting by and through its agency The Department of Housing and Urban Development, Douglas A. Vannostrand and Nicole M. Vannostrand, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage Licenses:

Rhonda D. Lloyd, 37, of Springfield, clinical psychologist, and Brandon L. Boyd, 35, of Springfield, construction.

Mia E. Perrez, 46, of Springfield, student, and Frantzcar Simon, 42, of Springfield, entrepreneur.