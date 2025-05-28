25CV0455: Ricardo K. Powers v. Jeremy D. Bradley, Geico Advantage Insurance Company, Molina Healthcare of Ohio Inc., John Does 1 through 5, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Ohio Inc., personal injury.

25CV0456: American Line Builders Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee v. Christopher Withrow, breach of contract.

25CV0457: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Sanda Wells, breach of contract.

25CV0458: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jeremiah T. Claypool, breach of contract.

25CV0459: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Meghan Miller, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Michelin E. Occenac, 59, of Springfield, packer for Amazon, and Sonnia Vernet, 61, of Quebec, auxiliary social services.

Frandline Compere, 36, of Springfield, carpet installation, and Papy Joseph, 40, of Springfield, carpet installation.

Glaurie Aglus, 57, of Montreal, nursing aide, and Roseau Sandres, 35, of Springfield, Amazon.

Darrell C. McDargh, 48, of Springfield, small business manager, and Rachel E. Kemp, 39, of Lewisburg, housekeeper.

Jace J. Mitchem, 23, of Springfield, electrician, and Erick I. Montoya Ortega, 36, roofer.

Juan L. Gaines, 24, of Springfield, military, and Mackenzie N. Shuff, 24, of Springfield, nurse.

